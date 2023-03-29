Sebi to boost disclosure norms; do away with permanent board seats for individuals3 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 08:42 PM IST
The regulator has decided to do away with the practice of individuals having permanent seats on boards of listed companies
To ensure more transparency and timely disclosure of material events by listed entities, Sebi on Wednesday decided to amend norms whereby a quantitative threshold will be introduced for determining the materiality of events.
