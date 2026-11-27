The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is looking into the Tata Steel–APL Apollo deal, chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Friday, stressing that investor protection remains paramount for the capital markets regulator.
"Sebi takes minority shareholder rights very seriously. We are looking into the Tata-APL deal, investor protection is very important,” Pandey said on the sidelines of industry body Assocham’s conference in the national capital.
The two-part takeover transaction between Tata Steel and APL Apollo has faced sharp pushback from minority shareholders over related-party transaction (RPT) concerns and the lucrative exit for APL Apollo’s promoters.
Shares of APL Apollo rose 3% on Friday afternoon following the remarks. Tata Steel shares gained 0.7%.
At the heart of the controversy is the complex structure of the proposed transaction. APL Apollo will acquire two businesses from Tata Steel for a total of ₹28,000 crore, with the purchase largely funded through debt. Tata Steel, meanwhile, will pay ₹15,510 crore to acquire a 26.38% promoter stake in APL Apollo and launch an open offer for an additional 26%, taking its potential total outlay to ₹32,266 crore.
Investors have questioned whether the structure effectively leaves APL Apollo shouldering a significant part of the debt burden associated with Tata Steel’s takeover of the tube maker.
Separately, Tata Steel and APL Apollo’s promoters have agreed to enter into an exclusive contract-manufacturing arrangement after the promoters exit the company.
Proxy advisory firms Institutional Investor Advisory Services, Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES) and InGovern have raised concerns over the transaction structure and urged the market regulator to intervene. They argued that the arrangement ensured Tata Steel was not a related party of APL Apollo when the latter’s board approved the asset acquisitions on Sunday evening, thereby avoiding the requirement of shareholder approval for related-party transactions.
Pandey said proxy advisors can raise issues if they strongly feel about them, and “that's what they are there for”.
In response to Mint’s email queries on Friday, a Tata Steel spokesperson said: “Tata Steel has complied with the applicable laws in announcing the transactions. However, we have taken cognisance of the feedback received and are carefully examining the concerns raised to determine how best to address them.”
Mint had earlier reported that investors and proxy advisory firms had criticised the proposed deal, calling its terms unfair to APL Apollo’s minority shareholders and raising concerns over whether the ₹28,000-crore asset acquisition would secure shareholder approval.
Shares of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd have lost just over 30% on the BSE since the deal was announced on Sunday to close at 21,481 on Thursday. Tata Steel has lost just over 8% to close at ·163.35 on Thursday.
Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.
Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.
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