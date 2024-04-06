SEC Wins Trial in Novel ‘Shadow’ Insider Trading Crackdown
The US Securities and Exchange Commission won a jury verdict in its ground-breaking insider-trading case that seeks to bar employees from using non-public information about their own company to place bets on rival stocks.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission won a jury verdict in its ground-breaking insider-trading case that seeks to bar employees from using non-public information about their own company to place bets on rival stocks.
