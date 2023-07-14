Second Cheetah fatality at Kuno National Park within 3 days, 8th so far1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 03:56 PM IST
A second Cheetah in the past three days has died at the Kuno National Park
Another Cheetah brought to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park died on Friday, making it the second fatality in the past three days and the eighth so far. The eighth fatality has come a few days after a Cheetah named Tejas brought to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park died on Monday, July 10, due to injuries.
