Another Cheetah brought to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park died on Friday, making it the second fatality in the past three days and the eighth so far. The eighth fatality has come a few days after a Cheetah named Tejas brought to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park died on Monday, July 10, due to injuries.

On reports of the death of the eighth Cheetah, Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister Vijay Shah has said, “I have received the information but postmortem is being done. I will be able to say anything only after that. This is common among wild animals."

“We don't include the cubs in this but the remaining (deaths) were due to a fight over food or mating. This is common among wild animals...As per us as it is the third or fourth cheetah, we don't count the cubs because they seemed that they would not survive. A team of Govt of India has come and we are also contacting the African team," he said.

According to an official statement, injury marks were seen on the upper part of the neck of male cheetah Tejas (Boma number 6) by the monitoring team on Monday at around 11 am.

This was informed by the monitoring team to the wildlife doctors present at the Palpur headquarters. The official statement added that when the doctors inspected the Cheetah and found that the injuries were serious.

“Wildlife doctors went to the spot and inspected Tejas Cheetah and prima facie found the wounds serious. After obtaining permission to treat Tejas unconscious, the team of doctors left for Maukar with preparations," it said.

The male cheetah Tejas was found dead at the spot around 2 pm. The injuries sustained by Cheetah Tejas are being probed. The cause of death can be ascertained after the post-mortem, it added.

On June 26, an African cheetah, which had been translocated to KNP, sustained injuries during a skirmish with fellow cheetahs.

During a confrontation between two groups of cheetahs in the open forest area of Kuno National Park, Agni, the male cheetah, suffered injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the eight cheetahs (5 females and 3 males) brought from Namibia at Kuno National Park on the occasion of his birthday on September 17, last year, as part of an effort to revive the extinct cheetahs in India. Another 12 cheetahs were brought from South Africa in February this year.