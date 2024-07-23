Secret Service Director Hit With Chorus of Calls to Resign

The embattled head of the Secret Service faced a fresh chorus of calls to resign on Monday, adding to a political firestorm surrounding the agency just months before the US election.

Bloomberg
Published23 Jul 2024, 12:11 AM IST
Secret Service Director Hit With Chorus of Calls to Resign
Secret Service Director Hit With Chorus of Calls to Resign

(Bloomberg) -- The embattled head of the Secret Service faced a fresh chorus of calls to resign on Monday, adding to a political firestorm surrounding the agency just months before the US election. 

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle told lawmakers she took full responsibility for security lapses at a Pennsylvania campaign rally where former president Donald Trump was shot earlier this month. However, she also refused to disclose many specifics about the July 13 shooting, drawing ire from both Republicans and Democrats.

James Comer, a Kentucky Republican who chairs the House Committee on Oversight and Reform set a combative tone off the bat. “Americans demand accountability, but no one has yet to be fired for this historic failure,” he said.

The Secret Service faces tough questions about how the shooter reached the rooftop, why the rally proceeded after the suspect was earlier identified as suspicious, and whether the agency has adequately guarded Trump.

US officials have said 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks climbed up on a roof within sight of the outdoor stage at Butler, Pennsylvania, and fired an AR-556 style rifle, injuring Trump, killing an attendee and wounding two others. A Secret Service sharpshooter then killed Crooks.

In her appearance before the panel on Monday, Cheatle acknowledged failures leading up to the shooting. “The Secret Service’s solemn mission is to protect our nation’s leaders,” Cheatle said. “On July 13th, we failed.”

During her hours-long testimony, Cheatle said the Secret Service was made aware of a suspicious person between two and five times on the day of the rally, but declined to disclose many specifics around the incident. 

Bipartisan Criticism

“I don’t think you’ve answered one question from the chairman, the ranking member, or me,” said Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican.

South Carolina Republican Nancy Mace told Cheatle she was “full of s***” after alleging that Cheatle had failed to cooperate with the panel’s requests for information.

Exasperation spanned the political spectrum. Ro Khanna, a California Democrat, called for Cheatle’s resignation. Meanwhile, New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized Cheatle for outlining a 60-day timeline for a “mission assurance review.”

Cheatle spent more than 25 years at the Secret Service before becoming senior director of global security for PepsiCo. President Joe Biden named her Secret Service director in 2022.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday launched an independent review led by former officials from Democratic and Republican administrations.

(Updated with details from Monday’s hearing throughout.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all theBudget News,Business News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 12:11 AM IST
HomeNewsSecret Service Director Hit With Chorus of Calls to Resign

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    312.60
    03:59 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    6.3 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    134.60
    03:59 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    -2.95 (-2.14%)

    Tata Steel

    160.35
    03:57 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    2.6 (1.65%)

    Wipro

    505.75
    03:59 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    -51.5 (-9.24%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil

    235.05
    03:53 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    21.1 (9.86%)

    NBCC India

    184.85
    03:52 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    13.05 (7.6%)

    Indian Hotels Company

    620.20
    03:54 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    42.95 (7.44%)

    Chalet Hotels

    820.00
    03:29 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    55.9 (7.32%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,510.00293.00
      Chennai
      75,657.000.00
      Delhi
      75,217.00732.00
      Kolkata
      75,144.00659.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue