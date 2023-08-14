SEC’s Whistleblower Chief Manages Growing Pains as Program Gains Popularity
The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 14 Aug 2023, 04:53 PM IST
Summary
- In one of her first media interviews, Nicole Creola Kelly says the program treats every tipster equally
Nicole Creola Kelly has worked at the Securities and Exchange Commission for a quarter-century in a variety of roles. Now, as head of the agency’s whistleblower award program, she is facing perhaps her biggest challenge: critics who say the program favors those with connections to the regulator.
