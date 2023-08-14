SEC’s Whistleblower Chief Manages Growing Pains as Program Gains Popularity

Colleagues point to Kelly’s years of experience at the agency, which they say could be a key factor for the program’s continued growth. Kelly was skilled at determining what it took to make an enforcement case, said Mary Jo White, who was the SEC chairman during the Obama administration and tapped Kelly as an enforcement counsel between 2015 and 2017. White, now a partner at law firm Debevoise & Plimpton, said Kelly not only has creative ideas in proving intent, she also has “a real empathy for victims of securities fraud."