India's new speed breeding centres to deliver improved seeds faster
Summary
The seed breeding technology enables rapid crop development by creating controlled environmental conditions such as temperature, light intensity, and day length in a chamber, allowing processing of seeds in a shorter time compared to the conventional way.
India is planning to establish five modern seed breeding facilities across the country to encourage advanced seed research and develop high-yielding, disease-resistant varieties of crops, senior government officials said.
