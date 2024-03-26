Seeing a doctor doesn’t have to be so frustrating
Laura Landro , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 26 Mar 2024, 04:53 PM IST
SummaryYou struggle to make an appointment. You sit and sit in the waiting room. You get barely any face time with the doctor. Why is it so difficult?
Why is it so frustrating to see a doctor these days—and can anything be done to make it easier?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less