Selena Gomez is in the spotlight after her emotional video went viral. The American singer expressed distress and broke down in tears after US President Donald Trump issued a daily quota of arrests and ordered deportation of undocumented immigrants. After fierce backlash, the 32-year-old, known for her role in Oscars 2025 frontrunner Emilia Perez, deleted the video.

The singer appeared teary-eyed and conveyed her sorrow over the state of affairs in the United States. Depressed over the rule calling for deportation of illegal immigrants, she expressed her remorse and grief through a video uploaded on her Instagram story on January 26.

In her recording, Selena Gomez said, “I just wanted to say that I'm so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children. I don't understand. I'm so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can't. I don't know what to do. I'll try everything, I promise,” as reported by Mint earlier. The caption to the post reads, “I’m sorry,” along with a Mexican flag emoji, which has since been deleted.

The popular singer and influencer faced backlash after she posted a video of herself sobbing while referring to the deportation of Mexican people. On Sunday, Donald Trump' s administration launched an immigration enforcement crackdown.

In another text slide, Selena Gomez posted, “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.” Notably, the singer has been a longstanding advocate for immigration rights. Selena bankrolled the Netflix docuseries Living Undocumented in 2019. This documentary series highlighted the struggles faced by undocumented families in the United States.

British journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan launched a scathing attack at the singer said, “Posting yourself weeping over illegal immigrant criminals being deported is a new level of absurd celebrity narcissism.”

Selena Gomez faces backlash from Donald Trump supporters Social media strongly reacted to this development with memes, jokes and satires.

A user remarked, “How many criminal aliens from Colombia is Selena Gomez willing to host in her walled mansion in LA?”

Question Selena's nationality a user stated, "Selena Gomez sobs uncontrollably amid ramped up deportations of illegal aliens…."My people?" Aren't you American?" A third user wrote, "Selena Gomez filmed herself ugly crying about the current mass deportations. Because of course the out of touch celebrity with zero understanding of how dangerous our country has become is crying for the criminals being deported."

A fourth user commented, "She deleted it because she doesn't know what she's talking about and couldn't defend her tearful comments." A fifth user replied, “She deleted it because it makes her look like she did it for social media engagement.”