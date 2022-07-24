Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that the “self-reliant" India is well-equipped to give a befitting reply to anyone who casts an evil eye. Rajnath Singh was speaking at an event to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas. Rajnath Singh also emphasised that setting up of Joint Theatre Commands and reforms to achieve self-reliance in defence are the steps that have been taken in that direction.

