2 min read.07:53 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from ANI )
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that the “self-reliant" India is well-equipped to give a befitting reply to anyone who casts an evil eye. Rajnath Singh was speaking at an event to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas. Rajnath Singh also emphasised that setting up of Joint Theatre Commands and reforms to achieve self-reliance in defence are the steps that have been taken in that direction.
Addressing the event, Rajnath Singh said, "The Kargil war underlined the dire need to achieve jointness and self-reliance in the defence sector. It has been India's endeavour to achieve these qualities to remain prepared for future challenges."
The Union minister also recalled the contributions of those who gave their lives in the 1999 Kargil War. He also asserted that the sole aim of the government is to protect the interests of the nation.
Rajnath Singh also said that the Central government has taken steps to develop a self-reliant defence ecosystem that provides indigenous state-of-the-art weapons/equipment to the Armed Forces to fight all kinds of future wars.
"In 1962 China captured our area in Ladakh, with Pandit Nehru as our PM. I will not question his intentions. Intentions can be good but the same does not apply to policies. However, today's India is one of the most powerful countries in the world," he said.
The entire area of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh became the 'Main War Theatre' during 1948, 1962, 1965, 1971 and 1999 wars, when enemies tried to cast an evil eye, Rajnath Singh said, adding, “but whose plans were thwarted by the gallant Indian soldiers."
Speaking about the soldiers involved in the Galwan Valley clash with China, he said the soldiers have ensured that the tricolour continues to fly high.
"After tasting defeats in direct wars of 1965 and 1971, Pakistan adopted the path of Proxy War. For over two decades, it has tried to 'Bleed India with Thousand Cuts'. But, time and again, our brave soldiers have shown that no one can disturb the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India," Rajnath Singh said.
