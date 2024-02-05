Senate Border Deal Would Speed Asylum Review, Limiting Releases
A top Senate negotiator laid out key details of bipartisan border legislation ahead of its expected release on Sunday, outlining new asylum rules she said would slash the release of migrants into the US.
(Bloomberg) -- A top Senate negotiator laid out key details of bipartisan border legislation ahead of its expected release on Sunday, outlining new asylum rules she said would slash the release of migrants into the US.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message