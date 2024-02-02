Senators Push for Industry Support on Kids’ Online Safety Bills
Congressional lawmakers pressed major social media executives to support proposed federal online protections for kids during a tense Senate hearing on Wednesday, but failed to secure outright endorsements as hoped.
(Bloomberg) -- Congressional lawmakers pressed major social media executives to support proposed federal online protections for kids during a tense Senate hearing on Wednesday, but failed to secure outright endorsements as hoped.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message