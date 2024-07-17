Senators seek answers from AT

(Adds more details, AT&T declining to comment, no immediate Snowflake comment in paragraphs 3-10)

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - Two U.S. senators on Tuesday asked AT&T to answer questions about a massive hacking incident in April that resulted in the illegal downloading of about 109 million customer accounts at the U.S. wireless company.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat who chairs a subcommittee on investigations and Republican Josh Hawley, sought details after AT&T disclosed on Friday its call logs were copied from its workspace on a Snowflake cloud platform covering about six months of customer call and text data from 2022 from nearly all its customers.

"The stolen information can easily provide cybercriminals, spies, and stalkers a logbook of the communications and activities of AT&T customers over several months, including where those customers live and traveled — a stunning and dangerous breach of its customers’ privacy and intrusion into their personal lives," the letter to AT&T CEO John Stankey said, asking if the wireless company will compensate consumers.

AT&T said it would respond directly to the senators.

"There is no reason to believe that AT&T’s sensitive data will not also be auctioned and fall into the hands of criminals and foreign intelligence agencies," the senators added.

Snowflake did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a separate letter to Snowflake, the senators raised concerns about other recent data breaches of Snowflake clients.

"The recent AT&T disclosure — three months after the breach and following other announced breaches — raises concerns that we still do not know the full scope or impact of the campaign targeting Snowflake customers," the senators wrote.

The FBI is investigating. AT&T said at least one person has been arrested. AT&T's breach is the latest big hack to hit a wide swath of Americans, coming on the heels of a ransomware attack on UnitedHealth Group's Change Healthcare unit in February that hit an estimated one-third of the country whose private data may have been exposed.

The Federal Communications Commission said it also has an ongoing investigation.