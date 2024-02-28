Senegalese Leaders Propose June 2 Election Date
(Bloomberg) -- Political, religious and civic leaders in Senegal have proposed that the country hold presidential elections in June, a recommendation that aims at ending weeks of instability in the West African nation.
