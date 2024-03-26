Senegal’s Faye Pledges to Tackle Rising Cost of Living, Corruption

Senegal’s President-elect Bassirou Diomaye Faye has pledged to tackle corruption and use the country’s resources to better the living conditions of Senegalese.

The 43-year-old largely unknown former tax inspector who rose from prison to win Sunday’s polls plans to devote himself to strengthening state institutions and maintain friendly relations with Senegal’s partners, using its natural resources to deliver on the aspirations of the citizens.

Senegal's set to become an oil and gas producer later this year, which will make it one of the fastest growing economies in Africa at more than 8%. About a third of the country's 18 million people live in poverty, according to the World Bank while the government's recent increases in spending to deliver on key development projects have compounded with international factors to drive living cost up in the country.

Inflation rose for a second consecutive month to 2.3% in February from 2.1% the month earlier.

"I commit myself to govern with humility, transparency, and to fight corruption at all levels," Faye said in a speech late Monday in the capital, Dakar. Senegal "will remain a friendly, safe and reliable ally to anyone who commits with us in virtuous, respectful and mutually productive cooperation."

Faye, fire-brand opposition politician Ousmane Sonko’s right hand man, convincingly beat the incumbent coalition’s candidate Amadou Ba, who reached to Faye by phone on Monday to congratulate him on his victory.

Faye is the hand-picked candidate of Sonko, who’s been repeatedly jailed in recent years, like many of President Macky Sall’s political rivals. The pair captured the energy of Senegal’s large youth population, fed up with a political elite that’s done little to raise their living standards. Many took to the streets already on Monday to celebrate Faye’s impending victory after the first results were reported from polling stations.

