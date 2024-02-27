Senegal’s Sall Moots Amnesty Law That May Free Opposition Leader Sonko
Senegalese President Macky Sall will request lawmakers to consider passing an amnesty bill, a measure that may potentially lead to the release of the country’s main opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who’s been in detention for the past seven months for fueling deadly protests.
(Bloomberg) -- Senegalese President Macky Sall will request lawmakers to consider passing an amnesty bill, a measure that may potentially lead to the release of the country’s main opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who’s been in detention for the past seven months for fueling deadly protests.