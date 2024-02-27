Senegal’s Sall Moots Amnesty Law That May Free Opposition Leader Sonko

Senegalese President Macky Sall will request lawmakers to consider passing an amnesty bill, a measure that may potentially lead to the release of the country’s main opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who’s been in detention for the past seven months for fueling deadly protests.

The draft law, which aims to free political protesters arrested since 2021, will be submitted to parliament on Wednesday, Sall said at the opening of a two-day national dialog on Monday. The talks were convened to try and bring an end to a political crisis that was precipitated by Sall calling off Feb. 25 elections.

Sonko, 49 was detained in July on charges of making statements that fueled a series of demonstrations, with the government accusing him of plotting an insurrection. He was also charged with criminal conspiracy and theft, among other crimes.

The authorities have already released hundreds of people who were detained during protests linked to Sonko's arrest and conviction, and the postponement of the vote. In an interview on state television last week, Sall said he wasn't opposed to Sonko's release. A spokesman at the presidency didn't respond to telephone calls and text messages seeking comment.

A former tax inspector, Sonko was seen as the biggest threat to the ruling coalition's candidate, Prime Minister Amadou Ba, but he was disqualified from standing in the election after he was convicted of making libelous statements against the tourism minister.

Sall, who’s current term is due to end on April 2, said he had delayed the vote to allow for an inquiry into the candidate-vetting process after corruption accusations were leveled against two judges in the Constitutional Council, the nation’s top court, which oversaw the process. Lawmakers later voted to delay the elections to Dec. 15, only for the court to rule the decision was unlawful.

“My wish is to hold the presidential election as soon as possible, before the next rainy season, and in peace," Sall said. A new date has yet to be declared.

The next rainy season would normally begin in July.

