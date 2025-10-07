Senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar shoots himself dead at Chandigarh residence: Report

Senior Haryana police officer, IPS Y Puran Kumar, has reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his Chandigarh Sector 11 residence on Tuesday.

Kumar, an IPS from the 2000 batch, was the Assistant Director General of Haryana Police.

A number of senior officials reached the spot, along with a forensics team.

Recent posting, family The deceased IPS officer was serving at the Police Training Centre in Rohtak's Sunaria at the time of his death. He had taken charge at his new post on September 29. Before this, he was serving as the ADG of Rohtak.

At the time of the incident, the deceased officer's wife, Amneet P Kumar, who is a senior IAS officer, was not at their residence. She is currently in Japan as part of an official delegation being led by the state's chief minister, Nayab Singh Saini, a report in The Tribune has revealed. She is expected to return on Wednesday evening.

Amneet P Kumar is Commissioner & Secretary to the Government of Haryana's, Women and Child Development Department.

2023 letter to Haryana chief secretary Kumar was unhappy with his postings, and had in 2023 written a letter to the Haryana chief secretary, complaning that he was given a post in the “non-cadre and non-existing” IGP homeguards.

On March 3, 2023, Kumar was posted as the IGP, homeguards by the Haryana state government, as per a report by Indian Express.

In the letter, Kumar had informed the Haryana chief secy that the post of IGP home guards had not been created by the state government in the first place. He also claimed that he was given the post in order to “insult, humiliate and harass him in public view for over seven months now,” the report claims.