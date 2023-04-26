Senior Iranian cleric Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 03:10 PM IST
- Senior Iranian leader Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated
Abbas-Ali Soleimani, a powerful Iranian cleric, has been assassinated in an armed attack. Abbas-Ali Soleimani was inside a bank when he was assassinated. According to the eyewitnesses, an unidentified person snatched the gun of a guard and shot at Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani, killing him on the spot.
