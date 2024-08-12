Top News on August 12: Sensex, Nifty 50 close flat, retail inflation eases, ex-ISI chief held, & more

Top news today: India's retail inflation eased to 3.54% year-on-year in July. Domestic benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended Monday's session flat amid mixed global cues. Pakistan's former ISI chief Faiz Hameed has been arrested by the military.

India's retail inflation eases to 3.54% in July, lowest in five years India's retail inflation eased to 3.54% year-on-year in July, according to government data released on Monday, benefiting from a high base effect. The inflation rate has dipped below the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4 percent for the first time in almost five years. Read more

NCLT directs RBI, DIPP to expedite approvals for Hinduja's takeover of Reliance Capital The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday instructed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) to expedite approvals necessary for Hinduja-owned IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) to complete its acquisition of the insolvent Reliance Capital. Read more

Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 close flat; realty shines, PSU banks drag; all eyes on MSCI review Domestic benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended Monday's session flat amid mixed global cues. On Monday afternoon, the Sensex and Nifty 50 gained back all of the ground they had lost earlier and continued to rise due to encouraging trends in international stocks and new inflows of foreign money. Read more

Pakistan's former ISI chief Faiz Hameed arrested, court-martial initiated: Report Pakistan's former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd.) Faiz Hameed has been arrested by the military, said Army on Monday. He was arrested ahead of his court martial in connection with a housing scheme scandal. According to DAWN News, it is a first in the country’s history where a court martial has been initiated against a former intelligence chief. Read more

From porn clips on phone to 4 marriages, Kolkata doctor rape-murder case accused Sanjay Roy is habitual offender Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer and prime accused in the brutal rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, was a habitual offender and had been violent against women since a long time. Read more

SP leader Nawab Yadav arrested for attempting to rape minor; BJP jibes over party's ‘ladko se galti ho jaati hai policy’ A Samajwadi Party leader was arrested in Kannauj on Monday for trying to rape a 15-year-old girl. The SP leader who was formerly a ‘block pramukh’ had allegedly called the minor and her aunt on the pretext of securing a job. Read more