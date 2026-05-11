Seoul Condemns Strike on Vessel in Hormuz as Probe Continues

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea strongly condemned what it described as an attack on a civilian cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz after a government investigation found the ship was struck by unidentified objects, though it stopped short of assigning blame.

“Attacks on civilian vessels such as HMM Namu cannot be justified or tolerated,” presidential security adviser Wi Sung-lac told reporters Monday. “We’ll seek through further investigation to identify the party responsible for the attack, the exact type of projectile and its physical size.”

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Wi said South Korea would decide on its response once further analysis identifies the attacker and the type of projectile involved. He added that Seoul would continue coordinating with related countries and strengthen protection for Korean ships and crews operating near the strait.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What happened to the civilian cargo vessel HMM Namu in the Strait of Hormuz? ⌵ The HMM Namu was struck by two unidentified aerial objects while anchored near the UAE side of the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes caused flames, smoke, and a crater in the ship's hull. 2 What did South Korea determine about the attack on the HMM Namu? ⌵ A South Korean government investigation found that two unidentified aerial objects struck the vessel. While debris was recovered, authorities could not determine if they were drones or missiles, nor identify the launch party. 3 Why is South Korea condemning the strike on the HMM Namu? ⌵ South Korea strongly condemns the attack as unjustifiable and intolerable. They are continuing investigations to identify the responsible party and the type of projectile used before deciding on a response. 4 How is South Korea planning to protect its ships in the Strait of Hormuz? ⌵ South Korea is coordinating with related countries and plans to strengthen protection for Korean ships and crews operating near the Strait of Hormuz following the incident. 5 What is the current situation regarding peace talks and shipping in the Strait of Hormuz? ⌵ Iran has submitted its response to a US peace proposal aimed at ending regional conflict and reopening shipping routes. However, tensions remain high, with ongoing diplomatic efforts and concerns about disruptions to global energy markets.

A South Korean government joint investigation found that two “unidentified aerial objects” struck the stern of the HMM Namu about one minute apart on May 4 local time, while the vessel was anchored near the United Arab Emirates side of the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The ministry said the strikes shook the vessel and caused flames and smoke, leaving a crater in the ship’s outer hull some 5 meters wide and up to 7 meters deep. Investigators said CCTV footage captured the flying objects, though authorities remain unable to determine whether they were drones or missiles or identify who launched them.

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“We are not making any assumptions at this stage about who is responsible for the attack,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Park Il said at a briefing Sunday, citing field inspections, CCTV analysis and interviews with the ship’s captain. “The cause of the fire is believed to be unrelated to the inside of the vessel.”

The South Korean joint investigation team made up of three maritime investigators and four fire forensics experts arrived in Dubai on May 7, the same day the HMM Namu docked at port, and carried out a day-long on-site inspection of the vessel on May 8.

Debris believed to be from the objects’ engines has been recovered and will undergo further analysis, Park said. He added that the damage pattern made the possibility of a mine or torpedo strike unlikely.

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The findings raise pressure on Seoul as the US pushes allies to contribute more to maritime security efforts around the Strait of Hormuz following escalating tensions tied to the conflict in Iran. Earlier, President Donald Trump had claimed the fire was caused by an Iranian attack and urged South Korea to play a greater role in protecting shipping lanes in the region.

The investigation is underway as South Korea’s Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back arrived in Washington for talks with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday.

The meeting between Ahn and Hegseth is expected to cover issues including the transfer of wartime operational control and cooperation on nuclear-powered submarines, which was included in the $350 billion tariff agreement during last year’s summit. The two may also discuss cooperation to restore freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz as Iran continues disruptions in the area.

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--With assistance from Molly Smith.

(Updates with a comment from security adviser Wi Sung-lac.)

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