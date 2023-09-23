September Bank Holidays: Banks to remain closed for a week in THESE cities as deadline to exchange ₹2000 note nears1 min read 23 Sep 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Banks in India to remain closed for seven days from 22 September, with various state-specific holidays throughout September. Exchange or deposit ₹2000 notes by 30 September 2023. Remaining holidays listed. RBI categorizes holidays under three brackets.
As we enter the final week of September, it is important to note that banks are set to remain closed for seven days starting from 22 September. According to the holiday list shared by the Reserve Bank of India, these bank holidays vary from state to state. Overall, the month of September had 16 Bank holidays including Sundays and second and fourth Saturday.