As we enter the final week of September, it is important to note that banks are set to remain closed for seven days starting from 22 September. According to the holiday list shared by the Reserve Bank of India, these bank holidays vary from state to state. Overall, the month of September had 16 Bank holidays including Sundays and second and fourth Saturday.

It also important to note that Banknotes in the denomination of ₹2000 must be exchanged or deposited by September 30, 2023. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had removed the circulation of ₹2000 notes on 19 May 2023 and had given nearly four months to deposit or exchange these notes.

Here's is the list of the seven remaining Bank Holidays in September.

1. September 22 – Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day. Banks will remain closed in Kerala.

2. September 23 – Fourth Saturday and Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji (Banks will remain closed in Jammu and Kashmir.)

3. September 24: Sunday

4. September 25 – Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva (Banks will remain closed in Assam)

5. September 27 – Milad-i-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed) (Banks will remain closed in Jammu and Kerala)

6. September 28 – Eid-E-Milad/Eid-e-Meeladunnabi - (Prophet Mohammad's Birthday) (Bara Vafat) Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Manipur, Uttara Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

7. September 29 – Indrajatra/Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Banks will remain closed in Sikkim, and Jammu and Srinagar.)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!