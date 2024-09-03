September Holidays 2024: From Ganesh Chaturthi to Eid e Milad and more | schools, banks closed on THESE days

Discover the key holidays in September 2024 that will affect schools and banks across India. From Ganesh Chaturthi to Eid e Milad, find out which days are significant for various states and ensure you stay informed about closures.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published3 Sep 2024, 10:31 AM IST
September holidays 2024: From Ganesh Chaturthi to Eid e Milad and more | Schools, banks closed on THESE days(file photo)

September Holidays 2024: September is a month of religious and cultural festivities in India. As we approach the end of the first week of September, we take a look at the list of holidays in store for the month, including nationwide holidays and state-specific events like Ramdev Jayanti or Indra Jatra.

Full list of holidays in September 2024

September 7 — Vinayaka Chaturthi — All over India

September 8 — Sunday / Nuakhai — All over India / Odisha

September 13 — Ramdev Jayanti / Teja Dashmi (Friday) — Rajasthan

September 14 — Second Saturday / Onam — All over India / Kerala

Also Read | Bank Holiday: Banks to remain closed for a week in THESE cities. Check list here

September 15 — Sunday / Thiruvonam — All over India / Kerala

September 16 — Eid e Milad (Monday) — All over India

September 17 — Indra Jatra (Tuesday) — Sikkim

September 18 — Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti (Wednesday) — Kerala

September 21 — Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi (Saturday) — Kerala

September 23 — Heroes’ Martyrdom Day (Monday) — Haryana

Bank Holidays in September 2024

In addition to the holidays mentioned above, banks will remain shut on the weekly bank holidays. According to RBI guidelines, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of every month.

Also Read | Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 3, 2024: Vdeal System share price lists with strong 52% premium at ₹170 on the NSE SME

Banks will have a total of two Saturdays and five Sundays off in September. Here are the dates:

September 8 — Sunday / Nuakhai — All over India / Odisha

September 13 — Ramdev Jayanti / Teja Dashmi (Friday) — Rajasthan

September 14 — Second Saturday / Onam — All over India / Kerala

September 15 — Sunday / Thiruvonam — All over India / Kerala

Also Read | RBI deputy governor cautions fintech platform lenders on privacy concerns

September 28 — Fourth Saturday — All over India

September 29 — Sunday — All over India

September 15 — Sunday / Thiruvonam — All over India / Kerala

Customers should note that bank holidays in India differ from state to state, and it is best to check with your local bank branch for their holiday list ahead of time to keep informed.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Sep 2024, 10:31 AM IST
Business NewsNewsSeptember Holidays 2024: From Ganesh Chaturthi to Eid e Milad and more | schools, banks closed on THESE days

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Vedanta

    465.25
    10:56 AM | 3 SEP 2024
    1.95 (0.42%)

    Bharat Electronics

    297.80
    10:56 AM | 3 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.3%)

    Tata Steel

    152.35
    10:56 AM | 3 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    Adani Power

    661.00
    10:56 AM | 3 SEP 2024
    -9.45 (-1.41%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    4,525.00
    10:54 AM | 3 SEP 2024
    324.85 (7.73%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,957.75
    10:54 AM | 3 SEP 2024
    127.05 (6.94%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

    2,627.85
    10:54 AM | 3 SEP 2024
    169.75 (6.91%)

    Quess Corp

    813.60
    10:54 AM | 3 SEP 2024
    42.2 (5.47%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,013.00-816.00
      Chennai
      73,370.00-315.00
      Delhi
      73,299.00-242.00
      Kolkata
      72,584.00-1,245.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue