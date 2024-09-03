September Holidays 2024: September is a month of religious and cultural festivities in India. As we approach the end of the first week of September, we take a look at the list of holidays in store for the month, including nationwide holidays and state-specific events like Ramdev Jayanti or Indra Jatra.
September 7 — Vinayaka Chaturthi — All over India
September 8 — Sunday / Nuakhai — All over India / Odisha
September 13 — Ramdev Jayanti / Teja Dashmi (Friday) — Rajasthan
September 14 — Second Saturday / Onam — All over India / Kerala
September 15 — Sunday / Thiruvonam — All over India / Kerala
September 16 — Eid e Milad (Monday) — All over India
September 17 — Indra Jatra (Tuesday) — Sikkim
September 18 — Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti (Wednesday) — Kerala
September 21 — Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi (Saturday) — Kerala
September 23 — Heroes’ Martyrdom Day (Monday) — Haryana
In addition to the holidays mentioned above, banks will remain shut on the weekly bank holidays. According to RBI guidelines, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of every month.
Banks will have a total of two Saturdays and five Sundays off in September. Here are the dates:
September 28 — Fourth Saturday — All over India
September 29 — Sunday — All over India
Customers should note that bank holidays in India differ from state to state, and it is best to check with your local bank branch for their holiday list ahead of time to keep informed.
