Discover the key holidays in September 2024 that will affect schools and banks across India. From Ganesh Chaturthi to Eid e Milad, find out which days are significant for various states and ensure you stay informed about closures.

September Holidays 2024: September is a month of religious and cultural festivities in India. As we approach the end of the first week of September, we take a look at the list of holidays in store for the month, including nationwide holidays and state-specific events like Ramdev Jayanti or Indra Jatra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Full list of holidays in September 2024 September 7 — Vinayaka Chaturthi — All over India

September 8 — Sunday / Nuakhai — All over India / Odisha

September 13 — Ramdev Jayanti / Teja Dashmi (Friday) — Rajasthan

September 14 — Second Saturday / Onam — All over India / Kerala

September 15 — Sunday / Thiruvonam — All over India / Kerala {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

September 16 — Eid e Milad (Monday) — All over India

September 17 — Indra Jatra (Tuesday) — Sikkim

September 18 — Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti (Wednesday) — Kerala {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

September 21 — Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi (Saturday) — Kerala

September 23 — Heroes’ Martyrdom Day (Monday) — Haryana

Bank Holidays in September 2024 In addition to the holidays mentioned above, banks will remain shut on the weekly bank holidays. According to RBI guidelines, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of every month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Banks will have a total of two Saturdays and five Sundays off in September. Here are the dates:

September 28 — Fourth Saturday — All over India {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

September 29 — Sunday — All over India

