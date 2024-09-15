Serie A Summaries

Sep 14 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Serie A on Saturday (start times are CET) Como (1) 2 Scorers: N. Casale 5og, P. Cutrone 53 Yellow card: Iovine 45, Alberto Moreno 49 Subs used: Goldaniga 67 (Dossena), da Cunha 78 (Fadera), Belotti 78 (Cutrone), Mazzitelli 88 (Sergi Roberto), Braunöder 88 (Gabriel Strefezza) Bologna (0) 2 Scorers: S. Castro 76, S. Iling-Junior 90 1 Yellow card: Pobega 72 Subs used: Fabbian 46 (Aebischer), Castro 63 (Dallinga), Iling-Junior 63 (Orsolini), Ndoye 80 (Odgaard), Lucumí 80 (Casale) Referee: Marco Piccinini ................................................................. Empoli (0) 0 Yellow card: Pellegri 74 Subs used: Pellegri 63 (Colombo), Ekong 77 (Esposito), Anjorin 77 (Grassi), Haas 90 (Henderson) Juventus (0) 0 Yellow card: Bremer 62, Thuram 72 Subs used: Thuram 66 (Locatelli), Mbangula 67 (Yıldız), Weah 67 (González), Fagioli 67 (Douglas Luiz) Referee: Marco Di Bello ................................................................. Milan (4) 4 Scorers: T. Hernández 2, Y. Fofana 16, C. Pulišić 25pen, T. Abraham 29pen Yellow card: Gabbia 38 Subs used: Okafor 63 (Reijnders), Álvaro Morata 64 (Rafael Leão), Musah 74 (Abraham), Chukwueze 79 (Pulišić), Zeroli 79 (Fofana) Venezia (0) 0 Yellow card: Schingtienne 28, Nicolussi 67, Nicolussi 73 (2nd) Subs used: Doumbia 64 (Duncan), Yeboah 64 (Oristanio), Kofod Andersen 79 (Busio), Raimondo 79 (Pohjanpalo), Carboni 89 (Zampano) Referee: Davide Di Marco ................................................................. Sunday, September 15 fixtures (CET/GMT) Genoa v Roma (1130/1030) Atalanta v Fiorentina (1400/1300) Torino v Lecce (1400/1300) Cagliari v Napoli (1700/1600) Monza v Internazionale (1945/1845) Monday, September 16 fixtures (CET/GMT) Parma v Udinese (1730/1630) Lazio v Hellas Verona (1945/1845)