'Seriously concerned about his conduct': Supreme Court directs TN Governor to decide on Ponmudi's reinduction
The apex court bench also noted that K Ponmudi's conviction has been stayed by the top court and the Tamil Nadu governor is not allowing him to swear in. Following this, the bench listed the matter for Friday.
The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi over his decision refusing to appoint K Ponmudi as a minister in the state cabinet and gave him the time till Friday, reported news agency PTI.
