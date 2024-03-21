The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi over his decision refusing to appoint K Ponmudi as a minister in the state cabinet and gave him the time till Friday, reported news agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The apex court bench also noted that K Ponmudi's conviction has been stayed by the top court and the Tamil Nadu governor is not allowing him to swear in. Following this, the bench listed the matter for Friday.

Hearing the case, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud wondered how can the governor say that Ponmudi's reinduction will be against constitutional morality. The CJI said that they are seriously concerned about the conduct of the Governor as he has defied the Supreme Court of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Mr Attorney General, we are seriously concerned about the conduct of the governor. We did not want to say it out loud in court but he is defying the Supreme Court of India. Those who have advised him have not advised him properly. Now the Governor has to be informed that when the Supreme Court stays a conviction, it stays a conviction," PTI quoted the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, telling AG R Venkataramani.

"If we do not hear from your person tomorrow, we will pass an order directing the governor to act according to the Constitution. we will pass an order," the bench told the AG.

Earlier, the RN Ravi refused to re-induct Ponmudi – the senior DMK leader and former higher education minister – even after Chief Minister M K Stalin's recommendation. Ponmudi's conviction and three- year sentence in a disproportionate assets case the apex court stayed recently by the Supreme Court. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MK Stalin government has sought a direction to the governor to act as per the aid and advice of the council of ministers led by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

With agency inputs.

More to come… {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!