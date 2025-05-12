‘Serve through satellites’: What V Narayanan said on ISRO ensuring safety of citizens amid India-Pakistan tension

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V Narayanan said on Sunday, "Today, at least 10 satellites are continuously working, 24*7 working for the strategic purpose to ensure the safety and security of the citizens of the country."

Advertisement

V Narayanan's statement came amid the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict. The ISRO chief made the remarks while addressing the 5th convocation ceremony of the Central Agricultural University (CAU) in Imphal on Sunday.

Also Read | First calm night in recent days along borders:

V Narayanan said, "You all know about our neighbours. If we have to ensure the safety of our country, we have to really serve through our satellites."

"We have to monitor our 7,500 km seashore areas. We have to monitor the entire Northern part continuously. Without satellite and drone technology, we can't achieve that," the ISRO chief said.

V Narayanan also mentioned that today, “433 satellites of 34 countries are lifted from India and placed in orbit.” He said the ISRO is developing a satellite for G20 countries to study climate and air pollution and monitor weather.

Advertisement

The progress that the country has made since Independence was "phenomenal and outstanding", he added.

Read More

India-Pakistan tension The tension between India and Pakistani escalated after the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK). The operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

Following Operation Sindoor, Pakistan resorted to cross-firing and shelling along the border regions in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab and Gujarat. The country reportedly attempted drone attacks, which were aimed at disrupting peace along the region.

However, the attacks from Pakistan were largely neutralised by the Indian air defence system. In retaliation, the Indian Armed Forces confirmed the destruction of 11 air bases inside Pakistan and inflicted significant damage on their military capabilities. Advertisement