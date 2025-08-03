Seven children among 11 dead as vehicle plunges into UP's Gonda canal; CM Yogi Adityanath declares ₹5 lakh ex-gratia

In Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh, a vehicle with 15 pilgrims fell into a canal, resulting in 11 deaths, including seven children. The group was on their way to Prithvinath Temple. CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered medical aid for the injured and increased relief efforts.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated3 Aug 2025, 01:19 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh: Seven children among 11 killed as vehicle falls into Gonda canal (Image: HT)
Uttar Pradesh: Seven children among 11 killed as vehicle falls into Gonda canal (Image: HT)

A vehicle carrying 15 pilgrims plunged into a canal in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, killing at least 11, including seven children. CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed sorrow and directed the officials to ensure proper medical treatment for injured and to ramp up relief efforts. He further announced 5 lakh ex-gratia for the bereaved families.

The incident took place when they were heading to Prithvinath Temple to offer prayers and near Moorganj police station on the Seehgaon-Kharagoopur road.

“Eleven people died after their vehicle fell into a canal under Itia Thok Police Station limits in Gonda. The vehicle had 15 passengers onboard and they were going to Prithvinath Temple to offer prayers,” an official said.

List of 11 killed in Gonda canal accident

  1. Bina (35)
  2. Kajal (22)
  3. Mahak (12)
  4. Durgesh,
  5. Ankit
  6. Nandini
  7. Shubh
  8. Sanju Verma
  9. Anju
  10. Anusuya
  11. Saumiya.

According to HT, most of them were part of the same family. The locals alert the police after witnessing the horrifying incident. The recue operation has begun consisting of law enforcement personnel, in coordination with locals and taken out the bodies from the canal.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news.

Business NewsNewsSeven children among 11 dead as vehicle plunges into UP's Gonda canal; CM Yogi Adityanath declares ₹5 lakh ex-gratia
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.