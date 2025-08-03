Seven children among 11 dead as vehicle plunges into UP's Gonda canal; CM Yogi Adityanath declares ₹5 lakh ex-gratia

A vehicle carrying 15 pilgrims plunged into a canal in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, killing at least 11, including seven children. CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed sorrow and directed the officials to ensure proper medical treatment for injured and to ramp up relief efforts. He further announced ₹5 lakh ex-gratia for the bereaved families.

The incident took place when they were heading to Prithvinath Temple to offer prayers and near Moorganj police station on the Seehgaon-Kharagoopur road.

“Eleven people died after their vehicle fell into a canal under Itia Thok Police Station limits in Gonda. The vehicle had 15 passengers onboard and they were going to Prithvinath Temple to offer prayers,” an official said.