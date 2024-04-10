Seven & I Climbs on Reports It Will Sell Ito-Yokado Stores Unit
(Bloomberg) -- Seven & i Holdings Co. rose slightly on reports that it plans to list or sell part of its supermarket unit Ito-Yokado, which has been under pressure to restructure in the face of intensifying competition from discount stores and online retailers.
