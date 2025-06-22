Seven Maoists, including two top leaders killed during first week of June in major operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

During the first fortnight of June 2025, Security forces launched a major operation against Maoist insurgents in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, leading to the deaths of seven Maoists, including two high-ranking leaders of the CPI (Maoist) after a series of fierce encounters in the National Park area, police said on Saturday.

Gautam alias Sudhakar, a Central Committee member of the CPI (Maoist), and Bhaskar Rao, a State Committee member of the CPI (Maoist) were two top Maoist leaders among those killed.

Recovery of bodies The bodies of those were recovered following fire exchanges between security personnel and Maoist cadres, the official release said.

Another recovered body has been identified as Mahesh Kodiyam, a resident of Irpagutta village under the jurisdiction of Farsegarh Police Station in Bijapur District. During the inquest proceedings, it was confirmed that Mahesh Kodiyam was an active member of the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation, operating in the National Park Area division, and had established links with the proscribed group, the statement mentioned.

It came to be known that Mahesh Kodiyam used to work as cook assistant at the primary school in Irpagutta village. The village school management committee had designated him, and he was being paid remuneration for this role until March 2025, it said.

According to the release, authorities are currently investigating the circumstances under which Mahesh Kodiyam came into contact with senior Maoist leaders, including Central Committee member Gautam and State Committee member Bhaskar. A comprehensive, unbiased, and professional inquiry is underway, covering all facets of the case.

The police have once again appealed to all individuals who are directly or indirectly linked to the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation to immediately cut all ties. They emphasised that continued involvement with this extremist group endangers public safety, disrupts regional peace, and jeopardizes the lives and futures of those associated with it.