Doda bus accident: At least 36 people died after a bus rolled down a gorge in Assar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda District.

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh took to microblogging site X and confirmed that 36 people were killed. The Union Minister also added that the injured are being shifted to District Hospital Kistwar and Government Medical College Doda.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti condoled the loss of lives. Taking to X, Mufti wrote, “Deeply shocked & saddened about the tragic road accident at Assar in Doda. Deepest condolences to the families of those feared dead & hope the administration expedites rescue operations."

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also took to X and wrote, “Extremely pained by the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Assar, Doda. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families & wishing for a speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. Directed Div Com & Dist Admin to provide all necessary assistance to affected persons."