Several injured in stampedes as free flour distribution goes awry in Pakistan2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 06:46 PM IST
In Punjab province's Muzaffargarh, at least seven people were injured on Tuesday after a flour distribution centre collapsed due to the huge rush of people.
The spike in inflation has left millions of people across Pakistan struggling to even get a meal for one day. In a bid to lift the burden off low-income families, the government started distributing free flour bags but the unorganised distributions led to stampedes, ultimately resulting in deaths and injuries to people, Dawn reported.
