Several relief measures taken in view of floods in Karnataka, says minister

According to Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka, 161 villages in 14 districts are badly hit by the heavy rain and floods that have affected 21,727 people. Ever since the onset of the monsoon, 73 people lost their lives, which comprises 15 deaths due to lightning, five due to tree collapse, 19 due to house collapse, 24 swept away in rivers, nine due to landslide, and one due to electrocution, the minister said during a press conference.