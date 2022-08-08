Several relief measures taken in view of floods in Karnataka, says minister

The Karnataka government has said it has taken several humanitarian measures including improved relief camps, and proper compensation to those who lost their near and dear ones, properties, livestock and crops in the floods
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
As many rivers in Karnataka are flooded in view of the incessant rain in several parts of the state, the state government said on Monday that it has taken a number of humanitarian measures, including improving relief camps and providing adequate compensation for those who have lost loved ones, their property, livestock, and crops during the flood.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As many rivers in Karnataka are flooded in view of the incessant rain in several parts of the state, the state government said on Monday that it has taken a number of humanitarian measures, including improving relief camps and providing adequate compensation for those who have lost loved ones, their property, livestock, and crops during the flood.
According to Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka, 161 villages in 14 districts are badly hit by the heavy rain and floods that have affected 21,727 people. Ever since the onset of the monsoon, 73 people lost their lives, which comprises 15 deaths due to lightning, five due to tree collapse, 19 due to house collapse, 24 swept away in rivers, nine due to landslide, and one due to electrocution, the minister said during a press conference.
According to Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka, 161 villages in 14 districts are badly hit by the heavy rain and floods that have affected 21,727 people. Ever since the onset of the monsoon, 73 people lost their lives, which comprises 15 deaths due to lightning, five due to tree collapse, 19 due to house collapse, 24 swept away in rivers, nine due to landslide, and one due to electrocution, the minister said during a press conference.
A Twitter user shared a video that showed an autorickshaw stuck in a heavy-flowing stream while crossing the bridge on Chitravathi river.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A Twitter user shared a video that showed an autorickshaw stuck in a heavy-flowing stream while crossing the bridge on Chitravathi river.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As many as 8,197 people were shifted to safety, Ashoka said adding that 75 relief camps have been opened where 7,386 people have taken shelter. The minister said 666 houses have been completely damaged while 2,949 were severely damaged and 17,750 houses partially damaged.
As many as 8,197 people were shifted to safety, Ashoka said adding that 75 relief camps have been opened where 7,386 people have taken shelter. The minister said 666 houses have been completely damaged while 2,949 were severely damaged and 17,750 houses partially damaged.
Agriculture crops covering 1,29,087 hectares and horticulture crops across 7,942 hectares were damaged, Ashoka explained.
Agriculture crops covering 1,29,087 hectares and horticulture crops across 7,942 hectares were damaged, Ashoka explained.
He also said the rains this year damaged 11,768 km of road, 1,152 bridges and culverts, 122 primary health centres, 2,249 anganwadi centres, and 95 irrigation lakes.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He also said the rains this year damaged 11,768 km of road, 1,152 bridges and culverts, 122 primary health centres, 2,249 anganwadi centres, and 95 irrigation lakes.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"We have directed the deputy commissioners to intensify the relief work. The districts have a fund of ₹857 crore," Ashoka said. The minister said that ₹5 lakh is given as compensation to the next of kin of those relatives who lost their lives in floods, including ₹4 lakh from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF).
"We have directed the deputy commissioners to intensify the relief work. The districts have a fund of ₹857 crore," Ashoka said. The minister said that ₹5 lakh is given as compensation to the next of kin of those relatives who lost their lives in floods, including ₹4 lakh from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF).