As a cold wave affects several states, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave to severe cold wave warning for Himachal Pradesh and West Rajasthan.

According to the IMD, cold to severe cold wave conditions are expected in isolated areas of West Rajasthan on December 20th and 21st. In Himachal Pradesh, cold to severe cold wave conditions are likely to occur in some areas from December 19th to 23rd, the weather department said.

Delhi weather update According to the IMD, the minimum temperature in Delhi dropped to 7 degrees Celsius on Friday, with fog covering the area. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) also remained in the 'severe' category. At 8 AM, the AQI in the national capital was recorded at 434, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Cold wave warnings issued other states Today morning, dense layer of fog engulfs Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal area as the temperature dipped in the city. The Met department had predicted maximum and minimum temperature is expected to be around 26 degree Celsius and 10 degree Celsius respectively.

In the northern states, the weather office has predicted cold wave conditions in some parts of Punjab on December 20th; in isolated pockets over Punjab on 21st & 22nd, Jammu-Kashmir-LadakhGilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during December 19th-25th, Haryana-Chandigarh during December 19th-21st, Himachal Pradesh on 24th & 25th December.