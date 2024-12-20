Hello User
Business News/ News / Severe cold wave warning issued in THESE states till December 23 - Check full IMD forecast here

Severe cold wave warning issued in THESE states till December 23 - Check full IMD forecast here

Livemint

  • As cold wave is affecting several states, the IMD has now issued a severe warning in two states. In the national capital, a lyer of dense fog was witnessed on Friday as cold wave gripped the city. The minimum temperature in the national capital dipped to 7 degrees Celsius.

IMD issues severe cold wave warning in two states.

As a cold wave affects several states, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave to severe cold wave warning for Himachal Pradesh and West Rajasthan.

According to the IMD, cold to severe cold wave conditions are expected in isolated areas of West Rajasthan on December 20th and 21st. In Himachal Pradesh, cold to severe cold wave conditions are likely to occur in some areas from December 19th to 23rd, the weather department said.

Delhi weather update

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature in Delhi dropped to 7 degrees Celsius on Friday, with fog covering the area. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) also remained in the 'severe' category. At 8 AM, the AQI in the national capital was recorded at 434, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Cold wave warnings issued other states

Today morning, dense layer of fog engulfs Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal area as the temperature dipped in the city. The Met department had predicted maximum and minimum temperature is expected to be around 26 degree Celsius and 10 degree Celsius respectively.

In the northern states, the weather office has predicted cold wave conditions in some parts of Punjab on December 20th; in isolated pockets over Punjab on 21st & 22nd, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during December 19th-25th, Haryana-Chandigarh during December 19th-21st, Himachal Pradesh on 24th and 25th December.

Snowfall warnings

In J&K, the Met office has forecast mainly dry weather till December 26 with a possibility of light snowfall in higher reaches of the valley on the night of December 21-22. It said light snow over few higher reaches is also possible from December 27 night to the morning of December 28.

