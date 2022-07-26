Some senior MBBS students of a government medical college in MP have been charged for ragging their juniors, forcing them to pretend to have sex with pillows and abuse their female batchmates
A number of senior Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) students of a government medical college in Madhya Pradesh have been charged for ragging some junior medical students. The junior students have revealed that their seniors forced them to pretend to have sex with pillows and abuse their female batchmates. The identities of the students, including that of the seniors, have not been revealed.
After the incident at MGM Medical College in Indore, the juniors called up the University Grants Commission (UGC) anti-ragging helpline and narrated their ordeal. The junior students told the police the senior students forced them to perform a sex act with pillows and batchmates. The incident, they said, happened at the flats of the senior MBBS students.
The junior students alleged that the seniors asked them to choose the name of a female batchmate and make abusive remarks against her. They also alleged that they were forced to slap each other hard.
The medical college filed an FIR after the UGC asked it to take action against the senior students. The police are yet to take statements from the junior students.
According to a report, the local police station in-charge, Tehzeeb Qazi, has said that the police are recording statements of all the students and the accused seniors will be identified on the basis of the complaint.
