Sexual harassment allegations: Stree 2’s ‘Aaj ki Raat’ choreographer Jani Master arrested in Goa; POCSO case registered

Telugu choreographer Jani Master was arrested in Goa for sexual harassment accusations by a 21-year-old woman. He will be transferred to Hyderabad after obtaining a transit warrant. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated19 Sep 2024, 02:40 PM IST
Sexual harassment allegations: Stree 2's ‘Aaj ki Raat’ choreographer Jani Master arrested in Goa; POCSO case registered
Sexual harassment allegations: Stree 2’s ‘Aaj ki Raat’ choreographer Jani Master arrested in Goa; POCSO case registered(Screengrab from YouTube/Saregama Music)

Telugu choreographer Jani Master, known for his work in films like Baahubali and Pushpa: The Rise, was arrested in Goa by the Cyberabad police where he will be produced before a local court, a senior police official told PTI.

The choreographer, whose real name is Shaik Jani, will be brought to Hyderabad after obtaining a transit warrant from the Goa court.

He was arrested following accusations of sexual harassment by a 21-year-old woman. She claims the harassment spanned several years, beginning when she was a minor. Jain Master received the national award for best choreography for Thiruchitrambalam.

The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce and a workers' union have suspended Jani Master. He was taken into custody in Bengaluru and will be transferred to Hyderabad, according to multiple media reports shared on September 19.

Actor Jhansi, the Chairperson of the Chamber's panel investigating the allegations, stated that the charges of rape and criminal intimidation could lead to action under the strict Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. PTI has now confirmed that a case under the POCSO Act has been registered against the accused.

Two years after meeting her, he offered her a job as an assistant choreographer, which she accepted. According to her claims, the sexual assaults happened after this, including an incident at a hotel in Mumbai where they were staying for a show with two other male dancers.

The woman has also accused the national award winner of threatening her with violence if she reported the matter and mentally harassing her during photoshoots and rehearsals.

She further alleged that he pressured her to convert and 'marry' him, even though he was already married. On one occasion, she claimed that both he and his wife entered her room and slapped her.

Jani Master has choreographed in a number of Bollywood movies like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Stree 2 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In Stree 2, he choreographed “Aaj ki Raat”, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia.

Janasena Party

Jani is a member of the Janasena Party led by Pawan Kalyan, an actor-turned-politician now serving as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Kalyan has asked the choreographer to stay away from its programmes given the case registered against him.

First Published:19 Sep 2024, 02:40 PM IST
Business NewsNewsSexual harassment allegations: Stree 2’s ‘Aaj ki Raat’ choreographer Jani Master arrested in Goa; POCSO case registered

