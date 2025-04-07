‘Shabbily painted’ ₹40 crore clock tower in Bihar stops working days after inauguration

A clock tower in Bihar - built at a cost of ₹40 lakh under the Smart City project in Sharif - has stopped working just a few days after its inauguration, Dainik Bhaskar reported.

The watchtower was reportedly hastily made operational during the chief minister’s Pragati Yatra. However, the very next day, thieves robbed the tower, looting copper wires and rendering it non-functional.

Since the news broke out, the tower has become the epicenter of social media discussions, with people also slamming the "shady job" and poor finishing of the clock tower. “This shabbily painted, poorly finished, concrete clock tower in Bihar Sharif, built under 'Smart City' project, had its clock stop working within 24 hours of inauguration,” wrote one X user. “Guess the production cost? Only ₹40 lakh! Just 40 lakhs for this architectural marvel! Hats off!”

The Bihar Sharif clock tower has faced widespread mockery on social media. Users criticized its unappealing design, calling it an eyesore, and expressed frustration that it stopped working just a few days after inauguration.





An X user from Bihar wrote: “Aesthetics and quality matter. Being future ready matters. I had spoken against this clock tower the moment I saw this but somehow people were happy that at least we are getting something.”

The tower was also unfavorably compared to clock towers in other parts of India.

Authorities, however, told The Indian Express that the project is still incomplete and “the current structure is not the final design”.

“The clock tower has not yet been inaugurated as the project is still underway. During the Pragati Yatra, the clock was briefly made operational, but a few days later, unknown individuals stole a cable, making it defunct. Reinstallation work needs to be done,” he said.