‘Shabbily painted’ ₹40 crore clock tower in Bihar stops working days after inauguration

A clock tower in Bihar - built at a cost of ₹40 lakh under the Smart City project in Sharif - has stopped working just a few days after its inauguration, Dainik Bhaskar reported.

The watchtower was reportedly hastily made operational during the chief minister’s Pragati Yatra. However, the very next day, thieves robbed the tower, looting copper wires and rendering it non-functional.

Since the news broke out, the tower has become the epicenter of social media discussions, with people also slamming the "shady job" and poor finishing of the clock tower. “This shabbily painted, poorly finished, concrete clock tower in Bihar Sharif, built under 'Smart City' project, had its clock stop working within 24 hours of inauguration,” wrote one X user. “Guess the production cost? Only ₹40 lakh! Just 40 lakhs for this architectural marvel! Hats off!”