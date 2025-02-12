Shab-e-Barat 2026: From date, time to significance - all you need to know about ’Night of Forgiveness’

Shab-e-Barat, one of the most auspicious days in Islamic calendar, is observed in the eighth month of the Islamic lunar calendar on the 15th night of Sha'ban. On this 'Night of Forgiveness,' devotees offer prayers through the night and seek forgiveness from the Almighty.

Shab-e-Barat date and time This year, Shab-e-Barat will be observed from the evening of Thursday, February 13, till the evening of Friday, February 14 in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, according to Hijri calendar. The exact date of Shab-e-Barat 2025 varies from region to region as it depends upon sighting of the moon.

Shab-e-Barat significance Shab-e-Barat holds immense spiritual significance in Islam as devotees seek divine blessings on this occasion by immersing themselves in deep spiritual reflection and worship.

According to popular belief, destinies are written on this day, and many believe that Allah determines the fate of individuals for the upcoming year. On this day, devotees seek forgiveness for their past sins engage in special prayers (Nawafil). Followers of the religion remember deceased loved ones and pay their respects on this day.

As an act of devotion, many choose to fast although fasting on the day after Shab-e-Barat is not mandatory (Mustahabb) as per the traditions.

Meeting ahead of Shab-e-Barat With emphasis on community safety and vigilance, DCP Central Delhi in a post on X stated, “In view of upcoming Shab-e-Barat, a meeting with Aman Committee members & police officials was held at the Conference Hall, DCP Office to discuss security & law enforcement efforts.”

Cautioning against hooliganism, bike stunts and other wrong practices on Shab-e-Barat, DCP Central Delhi said, “All SHOs were directed to ensure community engagement & vigilance. Citizens are urged to be the Eyes & Ears of Delhi Police and report any suspicious activities for a safe & peaceful environment. They were also cautioned against bike stunts and other such wrong practices on that day.”