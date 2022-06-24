Shadowfax Tech to hire 75,000 delivery partners by July-end

Shadowfax Tech to hire 75,000 delivery partners by July-end1 min read . 05:00 PM IST
- Earlier the platform had announced its plan to create 5,000 delivery partner jobs in Tamil Nadu.
On-demand third party logistics provider Shadowfax Technology on 24 June announced its plans to hire 75,000 delivery partners by July-end as it mulls expanding delivery network.
The firm added that it is open to hiring people who can not commute long distances but want to earn money or be financially independent. Earlier the platform had announced its plan to create 5,000 delivery partner jobs in Tamil Nadu.
"Shadowfax will recruit 75,000 delivery partners across India by the end of July 2022. These riders can earn up to ₹35,000 per month while benefitting from the free medical insurance with an accident and health cover of ₹7.5 lakh," the company said.
The firm also promises to offer other rider benefit programmes such as flexible working hours, and a minimum earning guarantee for its community of delivery partners.
Adding more, the company said that with a straightforward onboarding process, riders can complete deliveries on their bikes or cycles. For those who do not own any vehicle, the company also has an electric vehicle rental plan in place in select cities, it said.
"The gig economy has accelerated in India over the past few years, becoming one of the most preferred options and a reliable source of income for the country's youth. Shadowfax aims to create more job opportunities across the country, which will also help us strengthen our existing community of 120,000 delivery partners," the release quoted a company spokesperson as saying.
The last-mile delivery platform serves over 170 enterprise clients across 900 cities and delivering over a million orders every day.
With inputs from PTI.
