Luxury properties owned by celebrities offer a fascinating glimpse into the extravagant lifestyles of the rich and famous. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious residences abroad have often created a lot of buzz among fans. Recently, the actor's Beverly Hills mansion made headlines after a video went viral. Now, another luxury house owned by SRK, as he is widely known, in London's Park Lane has garnered netizens' attention.

Last week, a social media user shared a video on Instagram showing the London house of ‘Badshah of Bollywood’, which is located in the heart of the UK's capital.

The post reads, “This is Shah Rukh Khan’s house in London". The footage provides a view of the mansion at 117 Park Lane. Several netizens quickly reacted to the post with interesting insights and inputs.

One user said, “The whole house is not his. His flat is on the lower ground floor."

A second user remarked that the 'Dunki' actor owns multiple properties in London's posh Mayfair neighbourhood. He wrote, "He has many in Mayfair. He bought quite a few properties back in the early 2000s with Juhi Chawla who was his close friend and costar back then. I wouldn't be surprised if he's neighbours with Nawaz Sharif!"

Another user commented, “He got robbed! It’s awful! Don’t care if the location it’s not nice looking."

A fourth user stated, “There is another house owned by him on ingram avenue."

A fifth user raised doubts about how the Bollywood superstar was able to transfer funds to buy such high-value properties abroad. "How is He allowed to send foreign exchange by RBI & ITR to this high value when all Indian citizens are not allowed more than US$250000.00 as per 2020 - 2021 regulations… ?" the person asked.

It may be noted that in 2009, the Manchester Evening News reported that Shah Rukh Khan spent £20 million on an apartment in Park Lane, marking the highest sum a Bollywood star has ever paid for an overseas property.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan admitted to KD Hospital after KKR vs SRH match, wife Gauri reaches Ahmedabad The London house is among the numerous properties owned by the King of Bollywood. In addition to his sea-facing mansion, Mannat, in Mumbai, he also possesses a grand villa named ‘Jannat’ in the same city. Furthermore, Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan, also own a luxury mansion in their hometown, Delhi.

SRK's holiday home in Alibaug is often used to host close friends and family. Some years back, the villa in Los Angeles was made open to the public through a partnership with Airbnb.

