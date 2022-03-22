Shaheed Diwas: Punjab govt declares public holiday on March 23

Shaheed Diwas: Punjab govt declares public holiday on March 231 min read . 11:43 AM IST
Shaheed Diwas is observed on March 23 to pay tribute to freedom fighters
Shaheed Diwas is observed on March 23 to pay tribute to freedom fighters
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has declared a public holiday on March 23, on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, news agency ANI reported.
Punjab State Assembly today passed a resolution to install statues of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar in the Assembly.
Shaheed Diwas is observed on March 23 to pay tribute to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru. The three young freedom fighters were hanged at the Lahore Central Jail in Lahore, now in Pakistan, on March 23, 1931.
