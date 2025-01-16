Hello User
Shahid Kapoor rents out Mumbai's 1,400 sq ft luxury apartment for THIS amount

Shahid Kapoor rents out Mumbai's 1,400 sq ft luxury apartment for THIS amount

Written By Fareha Naaz

Shahid Kapoor recently rented out his 1,400 sq ft Mumbai's luxury apartment. The property is located in Cozy Apartments in Versova. The transaction incurred 4,725 stamp duty.

Shahid Kapoor rented out Mumbai's 1,400 sq ft luxury apartment located in Cozy Apartments in Versova.

Shahid Kapoor, the Bollywood superstar, who owns Mumbai luxury with wife Mira Kapoor is making headlines for this property which is located in Cozy Apartments. The couple recently rented out this 1,400 sq ft property for a monthly rent of 75,000, Square Yards reported citing documents of the lease contract.

On January 15, the leave and license document were registered. Documents accessed by Square Yards revealed that the rent will increase by 11.67 percent in the subsequent year, totalling to 78,750 after completion of one year. The transaction involving the residential space built by Cozy Group located in Versova, incurred registration charges of 1,000 and a stamp duty payment of 4,725.

The documents revealed that a security deposit of 2.25 lakh taken before renting out the apartment to Sudarshanwar Vishal and Sudarshanwar Elsa Nilaj.(Mint could not independently confirm this development.)

Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film

Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film ‘Deva’ is set to release on January 31, 2025. Rosshan Andrrew directorial action-packed drama features Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati alongside Shahid Kapoor. Produced under the banner Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, the storyline revolves around a wise and rebellious police officer who uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal while investigating a high-profile case.

Shahid Kapoor and his family reportedly lived in a sea-facing apartment worth 30 crore in Juhu before moving to his current luxurious high-rise residence in Mumbai's Worli.

Some time ago, the Jab We Met actor leased his Juhu property to actor Kartik Aaryan for a period of three years. The transaction involved security deposit of 45 lakh was for the property which bears 7.5 lakh monthly rent. Shahid Kapoor's clothing brand ‘Skult’ also contributes to his income stream, which was launched in 2016. The actor earns anywhere between 20 lakh and 40 lakh per sponsored post on Instagram, as per media reports.

