Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 13 : Bollywood film Shaitan starring Ajay Devgn witnessed a massive jump in its collection on March 20, Wednesday. The film earlier witnessed a steady performance at the box office on March 19, Tuesday, after the collection slumped significantly on Monday.

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the film raked in ₹114.56 crore net during its thirteen-day run in theatres. As per early estimates, the supernatural movie minted around ₹5.51 crore net in India on its thirteenth day for all languages marking an 83.67 percent jump in collection.

The film cast of Ajay Devgn starrer includes R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala, and Anngad Raaj. The film witnessed the biggest downfall on second Monday, March 18 when the numbers dropped by 69.23 percent.

On Wednesday, Shaitaan had an overall 11.88% Hindi occupancy in theatres across India with Chennai city taking the lead by registering 27 percent occupancy. Pune's occupancy took the second spot but fell far behind as it registered 14 percent Hindi occupancy.

This film is produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Panorama Studios, and Jio Studios. Vikas Bahl's directorial minted ₹14.75 crore net on its release day, March 8. In its first weekend, the film collected ₹ ₹38.75 crore net. Moreover, during its first week in theatres, it raked ₹79.75 crore net.

As per media reports, Shaitaan was made with a budget of ₹65 crore and is a remake of a 2023 Gujarati movie named Vash.

Worldwide collection

Considering the global box office collection of Shaitan, the film collected ₹131.57 crore gross in the domestic market and raked in ₹30 crore gross in the overseas business. These numbers sum up and give the worldwide collection totalling ₹161.57 crore gross.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel described the film as “a chilling MASTERPIECE in the realm of supernatural thrillers, setting a new standard for Hindi cinema in the genre."

He further stated, “The narrative revolves around the sinister world of black magic, with #RMadhavan's character, Vanraaj performing vashikaran to manipulate and control #AjayDevgn's daughter, leading to spine-chilling consequences."

