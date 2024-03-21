Active Stocks
Thu Mar 21 2024 09:41:41
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.60 2.68%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 955.00 1.52%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 321.35 2.39%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 502.05 1.71%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 271.45 2.53%
Business News/ News / Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 13: Ajay Devgn starrer buoyant as collection picks up again, rakes in 5.51 crore
BackBack

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 13: Ajay Devgn starrer buoyant as collection picks up again, rakes in ₹5.51 crore

Written By Fareha Naaz

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 13: Bollywood film Shaitan starring Ajay Devgn witnessed a massive jump in its collection of 83.67 percent on March 20

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 13: Shaitaan had an overall 11.88% Hindi occupancy in theatres across India with Chennai city taking the lead by registering 27 percent occupancy. (Screengrab from YouTube/JioStudios)Premium
Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 13: Shaitaan had an overall 11.88% Hindi occupancy in theatres across India with Chennai city taking the lead by registering 27 percent occupancy. (Screengrab from YouTube/JioStudios)

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 13: Bollywood film Shaitan starring Ajay Devgn witnessed a massive jump in its collection on March 20, Wednesday. The film earlier witnessed a steady performance at the box office on March 19, Tuesday, after the collection slumped significantly on Monday.

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the film raked in 114.56 crore net during its thirteen-day run in theatres. As per early estimates, the supernatural movie minted around 5.51 crore net in India on its thirteenth day for all languages marking an 83.67 percent jump in collection.

Also read: From 'Shaitaan' to 'Showtime', list of movies, OTT releases this week

The film cast of Ajay Devgn starrer includes R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala, and Anngad Raaj. The film witnessed the biggest downfall on second Monday, March 18 when the numbers dropped by 69.23 percent.

On Wednesday, Shaitaan had an overall 11.88% Hindi occupancy in theatres across India with Chennai city taking the lead by registering 27 percent occupancy. Pune's occupancy took the second spot but fell far behind as it registered 14 percent Hindi occupancy.

Also read: Amazon Prime Video launches 69 new titles: Mirzapur Season 3, Ranveer Singh’s Don 3, Kartik Aaryan’s new movie, and more

This film is produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Panorama Studios, and Jio Studios. Vikas Bahl's directorial minted 14.75 crore net on its release day, March 8. In its first weekend, the film collected 38.75 crore net. Moreover, during its first week in theatres, it raked 79.75 crore net.

Also read: Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajay Devgn-Madhavan’s 2024 supernatural movie mints 145 crore worldwide

As per media reports, Shaitaan was made with a budget of 65 crore and is a remake of a 2023 Gujarati movie named Vash. 

Also read: Yodha Box Office Collection Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra’s movie manages to earn 25.5 crore worldwide

Worldwide collection

Considering the global box office collection of Shaitan, the film collected 131.57 crore gross in the domestic market and raked in 30 crore gross in the overseas business. These numbers sum up and give the worldwide collection totalling 161.57 crore gross.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel described the film as “a chilling MASTERPIECE in the realm of supernatural thrillers, setting a new standard for Hindi cinema in the genre."

He further stated, “The narrative revolves around the sinister world of black magic, with #RMadhavan's character, Vanraaj performing vashikaran to manipulate and control #AjayDevgn's daughter, leading to spine-chilling consequences."

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 21 Mar 2024, 09:08 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App