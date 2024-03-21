Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 13: Ajay Devgn starrer buoyant as collection picks up again, rakes in ₹5.51 crore
Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 13: Bollywood film Shaitan starring Ajay Devgn witnessed a massive jump in its collection on March 20, Wednesday. The film earlier witnessed a steady performance at the box office on March 19, Tuesday, after the collection slumped significantly on Monday.