Congress leader Shama Mohamed, who sparked a political row after her comments on Team India captain Rohit Sharma's fitness, has shared an old post of Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut using derogatory language against cricketers.

Mohamed, the Congress spokesperson, tagged Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya with Kangana's old post seeking his comments.

Mandaviya had reacted to the row and said that the Congress and the TMC should leave sportspersons alone as they are fully capable of handling their professional lives. "Remarks made by leaders from these parties, indulging in body shaming and questioning an athlete’s place in the team, are not only deeply shameful but also outright pathetic. Such comments undermine the hard work and sacrifices that our sportspersons make to represent the country on the global stage," the minister said in a post on X.

Rohit's remarks during farmers' protest In response to Mandaviya, Mohamed shared the screenshot of a 2021 post by Kangana Ranaut reacting to Rohit Sharma’s post on X. Sharma had then commented on X during the farmer’s protest, saying, “India has always been stronger when we all stand together and finding a solution is the need of the hour. Our farmers play an important role in our nation’s well being and I am sure everyone will play their roles to find a solution TOGETHER,” he had said.

Mint couldn't verify the authenticity of Ranaut's post tagged by Shama. Kangana, who won the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh, had expressed her disagreement with protesting farmers.

The Rohit Sharma fitness row

Remarks made by leaders from these parties, indulging in body shaming and questioning an athlete’s place in the team, are not only deeply shameful but also outright pathetic.

Mohamed sparked a political row when she called Rohit Sharma 'fat' and the most 'unimpressive' Indian skipper to date. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shama Mohamed wrote, “@ImRo45 is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had ! [sic]”