Ravi Shankar Prasad reacted to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's disapproval of the CBI chargesheet against Lalu Prasad in the land for jobs scam
Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday for defending his new ally, RJD chief Lalu Prasad, and his family members after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet against them in land for jobs scam. Ravi Shankar Prasad said it was "shameful" and "unfortunate" how Nitish Kumar has turned a blind eye to the issue of corruption.
Addressing a press conference, Ravi Shankar Prasad said bydefending Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members, Nitish Kumar was "compromising the core of his life's savings".
Ravi Shankar Prasad's “disapproval" came after Nitish Kumar voiced his disapproval of the CBI chargesheet against Lalu Prasad.
"Nothing came of that case. Now that I am back in the alliance, a new thing has started. Is this the way? It seems they are acting upon whims and fancies," Nitish Kumar, who is now in the "Mahagathbandhan" comprising his JD(U), the RJD and the Congress, had said.
Ravi Shankar Prasad hit back at the Janata Dal (United) chief, saying it was "painful" how he has turned a blind eye to the issue of corruption.
"It is shameful and unfortunate how Nitish Kumar has turned a blind eye to the issue of corruption. He himself separated from Lalu Prasad over the issue of corruption in 2017 and now, he is saying this," Ravi Shankar Prasad said.
"Nitish Kumar should let the law take its course and not interfere with it," the former Union minister said.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam during his tenure in the Railways Ministry, the officials have said. The charge sheet has also been filed against his wife Rabri Devi and 14 others.
Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti and a former general manager of the Railways have also been named in the charge sheet. The charge sheet in the land for jobs scam was filed before a special CBI court recently, the officials said.
