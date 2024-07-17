Shankaracharya has habit of stoking controversies..., temple committee on 228 kg gold stolen from Kedarnath Temple

Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay hit back at Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath on Kedarnath Temple gold scam claims.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand, Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath, claimed that 228 kilograms of gold were stolen from the Kedarnath Temple. Responding to it, Ajay told ANI that Swami Avimukteshwaranand's statements regarding the disappearance of gold in Kedarnath Dham are very unfortunate. He further urged the Shankaracharya to present the facts.

"I respect Swami Avimukteshwaranand but he keeps holding press conferences throughout the day...Stoking controversy, create sensationalism and being in the news is a habit of Swami Avimukteshwaranand. His statement on gold missing in Kedarnath Dham is very unfortunate. I urge him as well as challenge him to bring to light facts and evidence," Ajay said.

Ajay also suggested that Swami Avimukteshwaranand should approach the competent authority and demand an inquiry instead of making statements.

"He should go to authorities, present then the evidence and demand an investigation. If he doesn't trust a capable authority, he should approach the Supreme Court, High Court, file a PIL and demand an investigation if he actually has evidence," Ajay stated.

"He doesn't have the right to hurt the dignity of Kedarnath Dham or create controversy over it. If he is doing this just to protest, create controversies, and further the agenda of Congress, it is very unfortunate," Ajay further added.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay says, "I respect Swami Avimukteshwaranand but he keeps holding press conferences throughout the day...Stoking controversy, create sensationalism and being in the news is a habit of Swami… https://t.co/Efo9oz6I7g pic.twitter.com/bQNHM5BtDS — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2024

Gold scam in Kedarnath: What Swami Avimukteshwaranand clamed? On Monday, July 15, Swami Avimukteshwaranand alleged that 228 kg of gold was missing from Kedarnath.

"There is a gold scam in Kedarnath; why is that issue not raised? After doing a scam there, now Kedarnath will be built in Delhi? And then there will be another scam. 228 kg of gold is missing from Kedarnath; no inquiry has started. Who is responsible for this?" Swami Avimukteshwaranand said.

The Shankaracharya further claimed that demands for an investigation into this issue had been raised with the Commissioner, but he didn't investigate the case properly.